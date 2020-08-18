Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.07. Navigator Global Investments has a 52-week low of A$1.13 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of A$3.64 ($2.60).

Get Navigator Global Investments alerts:

About Navigator Global Investments

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.