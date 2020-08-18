Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.07. Navigator Global Investments has a 52-week low of A$1.13 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of A$3.64 ($2.60).

About Navigator Global Investments

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit