Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 443,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $17.06.
About Nedbank Group
