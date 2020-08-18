Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 443,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

