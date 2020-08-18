New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 516000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for New Dimension Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Dimension Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.