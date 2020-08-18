New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,602 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,060,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $11.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,516.24. 998,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,486. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,378.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

