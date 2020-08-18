NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.05. 1,180,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,417. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

