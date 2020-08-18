NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.