Nielsen Holdings PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th.

Nielsen has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nielsen has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nielsen to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

