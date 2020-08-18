Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $206.33. 933,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,006. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

