NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 22,628 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,961. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

