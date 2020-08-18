NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,684,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.