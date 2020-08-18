NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.49. The stock had a trading volume of 301,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.