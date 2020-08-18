NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 101 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $3,970,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 62.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.12. 557,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,367. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $362.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

