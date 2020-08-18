NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 2,882 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 2,187,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

