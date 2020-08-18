NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 356 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $212.75.

