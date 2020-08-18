NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. 7,920,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,236,622. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

