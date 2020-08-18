NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 4,328,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,187. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

