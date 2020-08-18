NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $303,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Prologis by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,172,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,478,000 after acquiring an additional 868,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.65. 1,490,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

