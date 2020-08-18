NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 17,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.78 and its 200 day moving average is $249.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

