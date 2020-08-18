NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,646 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.97. 23,241,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,726,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $278.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

