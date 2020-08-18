NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $139.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $139.46. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

