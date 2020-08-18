NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 52,429 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,429 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,907,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,530,000 after buying an additional 344,146 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,103,000 after buying an additional 709,306 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,818,000 after buying an additional 3,541,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 3,397,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.