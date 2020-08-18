NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,584. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

