NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.77. 10,457,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,506. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

