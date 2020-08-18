NTV Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 250.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 235,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. 15,515,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,640,209. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

