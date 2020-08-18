NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,253,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

