Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 159,798 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 6.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.26% of Oracle worth $438,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,997,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,871. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

