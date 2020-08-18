Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Rathbone Brothers plc’s 5th Largest Position

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 2.8% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $138,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.29. 6,198,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,942,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

