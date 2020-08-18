Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 198,010 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.5% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.05% of Paypal worth $106,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,220. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

