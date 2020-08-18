Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 128,507 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,507 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,121,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,455,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

