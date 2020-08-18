Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 21,458 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.23. 21,318,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,384,326. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

