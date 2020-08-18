Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,053.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,651 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.43. 12,521,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,591,921. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $499.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.11. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.