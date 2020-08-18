Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6,248.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,115 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.16% of L3Harris worth $58,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.98. 989,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,531. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

