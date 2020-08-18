Pendal Group Ltd Buys 81,879 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,879 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. 4,544,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

