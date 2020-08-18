Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after buying an additional 835,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

TXN traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,612. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

