Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,155 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.23% of Gerdau worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 41.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GGB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,814,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.27. Gerdau SA has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
