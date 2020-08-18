Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,155 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.23% of Gerdau worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 41.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,814,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.27. Gerdau SA has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.