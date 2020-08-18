Pendal Group Ltd Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 9,824,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,287,049. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

