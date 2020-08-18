Pendal Group Ltd Has $17.44 Million Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,786 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.16% of Discovery Communications worth $17,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 570,985 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after acquiring an additional 458,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

