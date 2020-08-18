Pendal Group Ltd Has $19.08 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,038 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 699,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 128,623 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 99,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. 10,181,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,007,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.