Pendal Group Ltd Has $82.21 Million Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $82,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 420,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.81. 1,366,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,342. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $182.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.