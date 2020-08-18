Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 194,939 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1,814.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,939 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

