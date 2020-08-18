Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 47,197 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,277 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,197 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,764. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

