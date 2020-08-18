Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $97,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 933,535 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $719,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

Shares of A traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,579. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.