Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 170.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

