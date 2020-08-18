Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,378 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.21% of MGM Resorts International worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 13,615,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,227,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.