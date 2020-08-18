Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 18,065.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806,571 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.33% of XP worth $76,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in XP in the first quarter valued at $1,509,000. AXA boosted its holdings in XP by 28.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after buying an additional 1,003,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of XP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after buying an additional 776,562 shares in the last quarter.

XP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 641,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. XP Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XP. Bank of America cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

