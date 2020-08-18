Pendal Group Ltd Sells 858,635 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 858,635 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 165.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,279,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 42.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 61.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

CHL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. 1,304,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

