Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $88,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 73,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.38. 3,332,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $104.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

