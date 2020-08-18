Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 221,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.41. 6,756,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,174,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $84.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

