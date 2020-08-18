PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,885 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.