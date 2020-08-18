PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

